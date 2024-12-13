Emma Thompson makes surprising confession about her broken past

Emma Thompson opens up about her marriage to Kenneth Branagh

Emma Thompson is finally opening up about her marriage to Kenneth Branagh as she reflects on his affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

During an exclusive interview with The New Yorker, the Love Actually star, who was married to Kenneth from 1989 to 1995, revealed her thoughts on former husband's affair with the Harry Potter star.

While reflecting on the making of her film Sense and Sensibility, Thompson said that her marriage to Branagh had ended by that time, although they preferred to keep it discreet.

She told the outlet, “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set.

“What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”

The actress said that the split took a toll on her mental health, comparing herself to shattered dishes.

She further went on to add, “I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely.”

Thompson didn’t hesitate to give credit to Sense and Sensibility co-star Greg Wise who “picked up the pieces and put them back together.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2003 and have two children together, Gaia and Tindyebwa Wise.