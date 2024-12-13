Princess of Wales still awaits greenlight from doctors

Kate Middleton, who successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment in September, is said to be waiting for the greenlight from her medical team to fully return to the public life.

The Princess of Wales, who's doing what she can to stay cancer free, has to follow her doctors' advice before taking some of the important decisions in her life.

Kate in her emotional video message has admitted: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Prince William's wife has slowly been returning to her public duties, but she still follows orders from her medical team as she has made some high-profile appearances since completing the treatment.

Now, a source has claimed: "Princess Catherine will undertake more royal duties when she's ready and her doctors give the go-ahead."

Speaking to People, another source added: "She has to get back on top of it. And she will if she is left alone to work it out for herself."

Prince William's wife Kate, who stepped back from her public duties earlier this year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer, has so far carried out five engagements since returning to work after completing her treatment.

She recently hosted her annual Christmas Carol Concert and even joined Prince William as they welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his wife on their state visit to the UK. Kate also appeared with the royal family for the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday and also spent time with the families in Southport, England, in October.

It is to mention here that Kensington Palace has also conformed that decisions about Princess Kate's public engagements for 2025 will be made in line with medical advice.