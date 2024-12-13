Josh Allen toasts to 'forevermore' on new fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's birthday

The newly engaged couple first went public with their relationship in October 2023

Josh Allen is raising a toast to his new bride-to-be Hailee Steinfeld on her special day!

Just two weeks after announcing their engagement, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, shared a heartfelt Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, December 11, to celebrate the actress and singer’s 28th birthday.

The post featured a beachside photo of the Hawkeye actress smiling as they clinked glasses. "I love you. Here's to forevermore," Allen captioned the image, adding emojis of a queen, an engagement ring, and her age, "28."

This touching tribute comes just weeks after the couple announced their engagement on November 29 in a romantic Instagram post. The announcement included a photo of Allen proposing in front of an arch of pink and red roses, with the date of their engagement, November 22, captioning the image.

A week later, Allen shared details about his proposal in a Q&A for Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter.

“I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you.’ I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please,” he recalled.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in May 2023, following Allen’s split from Brittany Williams. By October 2023, they made their relationship public, attending a Buffalo Sabres NHL game together.