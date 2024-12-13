Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre drop first album together in 30 years, 'Missionary'

'Missionary' stands as a successor to Snoop's 1993 debut album 'Doggystyle,' also produced by Dr. Dre

Still Snoop Dogg and D.R.E — the West Coast dream team is back at it again after three decades!

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have reunited for a long-awaited collaboration, dropping their album Missionary on Friday, December 13, via Death Row Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records. This marks their first joint full-length project since Snoop’s iconic 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

The 15-track album features a star-studded lineup, including Jhené Aiko on the hit single Gorgeous, which recently brought the duo back to Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart after a 13-year hiatus. Other big-name collaborators include Sting on Another Part of Me, 50 Cent and Eminem on Gunz n Smoke, and BJ the Chicago Kid on two tracks, Fore Play and Now or Never.

Dr. Dre teased the impressive roster in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, saying, "We have Sting on the song. Man, it's an amazing roster of artists."

Missionary draws inspiration from their West Coast hip-hop roots, blending Snoop’s laid-back delivery with Dre’s signature production. The album also pays homage to the legacy of Doggystyle, which topped the Billboard 200 in 1993 and produced the Grammy-nominated single Gin and Juice.

This release is Snoop’s first since 2022, when he dropped BODR (Bacc On Death Row) and the debut album of the supergroup Mount Westmore.