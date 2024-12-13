Jennifer Garner appears excited for Christmas with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner flashes big smile ahead of Christmas season

Jennifer Garner cannot wait for holiday season as she was spotted wearing a Santa hat while running errands.

The 52-year-old actress will reportedly be celebrating her holidays with her kids and ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star appeared delighted in fan-posted pictures, as she went out and about in Brentwood on Thursday, December 12th.

Garner flashed a big smile as she seemingly stocked up on cookies, presumably for the holiday season with her kids, Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 11, whom she shares with Affleck.

The sighting comes after the Alias actress was spotted working on her upcoming series, The Last Thing He Told Me, while the Gone Girl actor filmed his next project RIP on a different set nearby.

As per recent reports, the former couple has grown closer than ever and developed a “deeper level of friendship”.

“It has some friends asking if they could be on their way to getting back together,” a source shared with InTouch.

The insider continued, “They have a history and a deep love for each other. They like spending time together and light up when they see each other. Let’s just say that Ben and Jen are in a very good place.”

They claimed that Affleck’s on-going divorce with Jennifer Lopez brought him closer to Garner as he had ben leaning on her for support, adding that “he loves being looked after.”