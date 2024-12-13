Royal family shares heart-touching message after major setback

Royal family breaks silence after Buckingham Palace suffered a major setback.

On December 13, King Charles' office shared an update about Prince Edward's new royal engagement related to spreading joy on the occasion of Christmas.

The official Instagram account of the royal family released delightful photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with a heart-touching statement.

The message alongside the picture reads, "The Duke of Edinburgh has visited @CashForKidsNI’s Mission Christmas warehouse in Belfast."

"The charity is aiming to make sure that all children living in poverty in Northern Ireland have something to open on Christmas Day."

"During his visit, The Duke spoke to staff and volunteers, before touring the facilities and preparing a gift box for someone to receive."

It is important to note the royal family issued the Duke of Edinburgh update after Buckingham Palace's maid was arrested for inappropriate behaviour at a party.

According to The Sun, the source shared, "She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police."

Later, the 24-year-old maid was released from the police custody after 24 hours.