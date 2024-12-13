Prince Harry, Meghan, and Katy Perry team up for Holiday cheer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embracing a festive tradition alongside their celebrity neighbors, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside near the star-studded couple in Montecito, California, are set to celebrate Christmas stateside with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While the Sussexes won’t be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham this year, they’ll find holiday cheer closer to home.

Katy Perry recently shared her plans for a festive Christmas in Los Angeles, revealing her hopes to include her royal neighbors in the celebrations.

“We rent a trolley, dress up, and go to all the neighbors in my hometown to see their lights,” Katy explained.

“Sometimes there’s hot cocoa, and I’m dressed as The Grinch. We go caroling and knock on doors. It’s super fun!”

Prince Harry has also built a bond with Katy’s husband, Orlando Bloom, with the pair exchanging texts about neighborhood security.

Reflecting on their connection, Harry revealed, “We keep in contact because of the paparazzi.

Orlando once sent me a photo his security team caught—this long-haired guy with a beanie, AirPods, and a massive camera lying in the back of a blacked-out 4x4.”

Meanwhile, the singer is set to add even more star power to Prince Harry’s initiatives as the headline performer for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

With such close ties, it seems the Sussexes and their celebrity neighbors are creating their own festive traditions this holiday season.