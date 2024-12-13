Ray Romano addresses ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ reboot

Ray Romano explains why he doesn't want his show's reboot in America

Ray Romano has recently addressed Everybody Loves Raymond reboot.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Ray, who is currently promoting his new series No Good Deed, admitted, “I'm just a little protective of Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“Just because it was very personal to me,” said the 66-year-old.

Elaborating on why he’s hesitant to revive the popular CBS sitcom, Ray stated, “The story was based on my life and I was such a part of the creative side of it and all.”

The actor also served as an executive producer on the series and even wrote several episodes across its nine-season run.

However, Ray’s co-star Lisa Kudrow chimed in and said that the show had several international adaptations.

To which, the actor pointed out that he wouldn't “want it rebooted in America”.

Ray further said, “I actually like that it's rebooted there because it just shows how other cultures — we're all the same.”

“So, it's good to see them appreciate it,” added the actor.

Besides Ray and Lisa, other stars in the cast included Linda Cardellini, Teyonah Parris, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Luke Wilson, and Denis Leary.

Meanwhile, the first season of No Good Deed can reportedly be streamed on Netflix.