Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay engagement due to Justin Bieber: report

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, reportedly delayed the announcement of their engagement due to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed that the 32-year-old singer and renowned songwriter took months to share the news with their fans and admirers because of the Baby singer’s recent life events.

Reportedly, Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, and the couple also became engaged during the same month.

It is pertinent to note that Selena and Justin dated on and off for years before he met and married Hailey in 2018.

However, Selena and Benny chose to wait before announcing their engagement, as they did not want their important life decision to be associated with Selena's ex-boyfriend.

The tipster stated, "They became engaged in August, and Selena didn’t want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way; they knew it would."

"Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one-up him," the source dished out the inside scoop.

These revelations came shortly after Selena shared her engagement news on Instagram.

The Calm Down hitmaker posted several photos featuring herself and Benny while flaunting her stunning engagement ring.

Two times Grammy-winning artist captioned her post, "Forever begins now."

For the unversed, Selena and Benny initially sparked romance rumours in 2023.