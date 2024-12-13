Blake Lively shows gratitude to ‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively on ‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively is thankful to It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

The star of It Ends with Us movie, took a moment to celebrate the author on her birthday, expressing heartfelt appreciation for her influence.

Sharing her admiration on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Lively highlighted Hoover’s impact not only through her work but also as a person.

“Everyone who knows this woman is changed for it,” Lively wrote in her Instagram Story.

“She’s calm and steady. Her integrity is her foundation. Her humor levels you outta nowhere. Her quiet fortitude is mighty. And she always chooses the kindest path.”

The actress went on to praise Hoover’s love for those around her, adding a lighthearted note about the author’s favorite drink.

“She loves her fans. She loves her friends. She loves her community. She loves her family. But mostly she loves Diet Pepsi. And oh boy do we love her.”

Lively concluded the tribute with gratitude for Hoover’s work and their friendship.

“Happy happy birthday @colleenhoover. My life has changed because of your work. Your art. Your friendship. For good. So many people’s have. And we thank you. Today and every day.”

It Ends with Us, now streaming on Netflix, stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston to start her own business.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when she begins a romance with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), whose troubling behavior reminds her of her parents. The story intensifies when her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), reappears, complicating her world further.

Directed by Justin Baldoni and adapted by screenwriter Christy Hall, the film brings Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel to life, offering fans an emotional and powerful journey.