Shahrukh Khan wishes Bollywood legend Rajnikanth ‘coolest’ 74th birthday

Shahrukh Khan wishes Rajnikanth 74th birthday

Shahrukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has so much respect for the Bollywood legend Rajnikanth, which the former proved while wishing the latter a “respected” 74th birthday.

“To the coolest of the cool. The bossest of all the bosses,” King Khan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured a throwback picture of the two A-listers sitting beside each other.

“The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!!” he continued.

“Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir,” Shahrukh Khan wished.

Khan’s wish comes after Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Rajnikanth’s upcoming action-thriller movie, ‘Coolie’, gave the actor a very special surprise wish on his birthday.

Kanagaraj had a special treat in store for the star’s fans on the superstar’s special day.

Celebrating the big day on December 12, the director unveiled a teaser of the song Chikitu Vibe from the upcoming movie.

The director took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day, building anticipation by hinting at a surprise for fans. At 6 p.m., he delivered on his promise, writing, “Happy happy birthday thalaivaaa @rajinikanth, Our gift to you from Team #Coolie.”

The teaser, less than a minute long, features Rajinikanth with a spring in his step, effortlessly dancing to the energetic number.