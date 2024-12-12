Princess Anne's 'stolen letters' led to marry Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne has faced her share of challenges this year but has always had the steadfast support of her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.



After a severe horse-riding accident in June left her with a concussion and required a five-night hospital stay, Sir Timothy was a constant presence, bringing comforting items from home and ensuring she felt supported during her recovery.

Known for his quiet devotion, the former naval officer frequently accompanies Anne on her demanding schedule, earning her recognition as one of the hardest-working royals.

Today marks a special milestone for the couple as they celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary. They wed on this day in 1992 in an intimate ceremony at Balmoral, following Anne's divorce from Captain Mark Phillips.

Despite his long-standing marriage to a high-profile royal, Sir Timothy remains largely out of the public eye, holding no royal title and taking on no formal duties within the monarchy.

The beginnings of their relationship stirred intrigue in 1989 when stolen personal letters hinted at a growing closeness between the two while Anne was still married.

Although details about the correspondence were kept private, the incident drew significant media attention, marking the early days of what would become a long and enduring partnership.

Buckingham Palace later revealed they were from Sir Tim and issued a statement saying: "The stolen letters were addressed to the Princess Royal by Commander Timothy Laurence, the Queen's Equerry. We have nothing to say about the contents of personal letters sent to Her Royal Highness by a friend which were stolen and which are the subject of a police investigation."

In 1992, after Anne's divorce from her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was finalised, she was free to marry Sir Timothy Laurence. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Crathie Kirk, a small church near Balmoral Castle.

The wedding was attended by around 30 close family and friends, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Anne’s two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

Rather than opting for a traditional bridal gown, Princess Anne chose a chic high-neck white midi dress paired with a tailored jacket. She carried a bouquet of heather and adorned her hair with a sprig of flowers, embracing a simple yet elegant style.

Following their marriage, the couple made their home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, where they still reside today, close to Zara, Peter, and Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall.