Sabrina Carpenter fans call upon popstar to take on THIS Disney role

Fans are convinced Sabrina Carpenter is an ideal choice for Rapunzel

Sabrina Carpenter seems the perfect actress to take on the leading role in an upcoming live-action remake of Disney movie that came out 14 years ago.

It was revealed that Disney is gearing up to make a live-action film based on Tangled which was released in 2010.

Michael Gracey, who made The Greatest Showman, will be directing the movie, as reported by Variety on Wednesday, December 11th.

Fans flocked to social media quickly after the announcement and expressed their thoughts about who should play the character of Rapunzel.

Most of the X users unanimously agreed that the Espresso hitmaker would be the ideal choice for the movie.

The 25-year-old actress donned a Tangled-inspired costume for Halloween last year and fans couldn’t get the image out of their minds.

One fan wrote, “CAST TAYLOR LAUTNER AS FLYNN AND SABRINA CARPENTER AS RAPUNZEL.”

Another shared a side-by-side comparison of Disney’s Rapunzel and the popstar dressed in her last year’s costume and penned, “Disney you have one chance don't blow it PLEASE.”

“I guarantee Disney will cast Sabrina Carpenter in Tangled after the success Ariana Grande is having for Universal. Plus, Sabrina grew up on the Disney channel,” a third chimed in.

One added, “Sabrina Carpenter. She's been working with Disney for years,” while another claimed, “Only one answer. Sabrina Carpenter.”