Megan Fox focuses on welcoming baby after being 'blindsided' by MGK split

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox excited to welcome their first baby together despite their split

Though Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have broken up several times, this time, the Subservience actress was taken aback by their split.

According to People, a source claimed that the actress was "blindsided" by the recent breakup, adding, "She’s been distraught."

Despite her and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, splitting in late November, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting their first baby together, the insider shared that Fox, 38, is trying to focus on welcoming her baby. "It’s her priority."

It is pertinent to note that both of the celebrities are already parents. Fox shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and eight-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly is a father to daughter Casie, 15, with ex-Emma Cannon.

Amid the reports that Fox herself was surprised by the breakup, another source added that the couple might reconcile.

"They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out," the source said.

For the unversed, Fox and Kelly first crossed paths while starring in Midnight in the Switchgrass and got engaged in January 2022.