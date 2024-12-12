Katy Perry reveals the secret behind fit body after denying Ozempic rumours

Katy Perry shares the secret to her toned physique

Katy Perry revealed how she stays in shape amid despite her busy schedule, after her biceps went viral.

The 40-year-old songstress went viral for her sculpted figure when she revealed her post-weight loss body this summer.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker sparked Ozempic speculations after the pictures but she has shut the rumours down.

As she appeared on her ITV concert special, Night of a Lifetime at the Central Hall Westminster on Wednesday night, December 11th, Perry joked, “I hear that my biceps were going around the internet.”

When the California Girls popstar was asked about her secret to staying in shape, she admitted, “Well, I hate working out. I actually do.”

“You know what I love to do, I love to dance, swim and do things that don't feel like working out.”

Crediting her swimming, she said, “I hear that my biceps were going around the internet. So that's a little bit from my swimming I will say I am quite a good swimmer.”

“But seriously it's been a while since I have been on tour and by the time I go on tour it will be eight years.”

“So I actually probably should go to the gym. The tour is going to be a dance party and everyone is invited,” she exclaimed.

Perry also revealed that her fiancé Orlando Bloom is the chef at her home and helps her maintain a healthy diet.

“Orlando is a better cook than me, but I make a crazy avocado toast,” she said.