Billie Eilish opens up having doubts on her talent: 'The whole internet...'

Grammy Award Nominee 2025, Billie Eilish has recalled being told by the internet that she is not a real singer.
Eilish admitted that she has now started to accept herself as vocalist. For a long time, she had been told by many that she isn’t a singer.
The Blue singer opened that she was told that a true vocalist has a big powerhouse voice which according to others, Billie lacked in.
This perception shook her confidence and pushed her in doubting her own talent as a singer.
While addressing her Grammy nomination, the 22-year-old stated: "It was really this special thing that was mine, and I also was kind of told for so many years that I wasn't a singer because a singer has a big powerhouse voice – the whole internet [told me that].”
The American singer confessed being insecure. "Because of my whole insecurity of being like, 'I'm not a big singer, I'm not a good singer', I was worried that a singing teacher would tell me that I wasn't a good singer”, she added.
Billie Eilish’s latest album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' has been nominated for the Grammys 2025.
The couple celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary today
Madison brown teases husband Caleb Brush in latest move
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval began dating after 'Vanderpump Rules' season 2 in 2014
Eminem was spotted filming on the set of 'Happy Gilmores 2' in November, sparking speculation
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' won Oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling'
Beyoncé keeps the show going by promoting 'A Cowboy Carter Christmas' just two days after her husband was accused of...