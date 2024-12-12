Billie Eilish opens up having doubts on her talent: 'The whole internet...'

Billie Eilish bags nomination for Grammy Awards 2025

Grammy Award Nominee 2025, Billie Eilish has recalled being told by the internet that she is not a real singer.

Eilish admitted that she has now started to accept herself as vocalist. For a long time, she had been told by many that she isn’t a singer.

The Blue singer opened that she was told that a true vocalist has a big powerhouse voice which according to others, Billie lacked in.

This perception shook her confidence and pushed her in doubting her own talent as a singer.

While addressing her Grammy nomination, the 22-year-old stated: "It was really this special thing that was mine, and I also was kind of told for so many years that I wasn't a singer because a singer has a big powerhouse voice – the whole internet [told me that].”

The American singer confessed being insecure. "Because of my whole insecurity of being like, 'I'm not a big singer, I'm not a good singer', I was worried that a singing teacher would tell me that I wasn't a good singer”, she added.

Billie Eilish’s latest album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' has been nominated for the Grammys 2025.