'Squid Games' director breaks ‘uncommon’ norm about ‘TV Series’ in Korea

'Squid Games' season is all set to release on December 26

Ace director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is looking forward to the release of the second season of his popular TV series, has shared that he has broken an uncommon norm existing in Korea about dramas.

The Squid Game director further opened during his latest interview that the third part is going to be the last one.

However, hyuk also explained why he is putting an end to the much-anticipated series.

The 53-year-old screenwriter admitted that he had no plans of working on more seasons after the first one. But, due to the success, he broke an uncommon perception existing in Korea about TV shows and made another season.

He also told Entertainment Weekly: "In Korea, it’s not very common for series to have multiple seasons, and also because season one was so incredibly demanding.”

While further speaking about the future of his famous venture, he added that when he was writing the script of the first season, a vague idea already developed in his head for the other two sequels.

To concluded, the Korean director said: "The desire to put a closure to the story that I began to tell arose after we worked on season one.”

“In terms of why did I decide to end the story with season three, I think that the story I wanted to tell came to a full closure at the end of season three.”

Squid Games season 2 is all set to air on Netflix on December 26.