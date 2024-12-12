Prince William changes plans after unexpected guest invited to Sandringham

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly tweaking their plans for Christmas this year as royal family brings in major new change.

The Prince of Wales, who previously shared that there will be 45 guests coming for the annual royal gathering, is planning something ‘special’ after having a brutal year following the cancer diagnosis of Kate and his father, King Charles.

According to royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliam, William and Kate will “get the sense of togetherness and solidarity, which is unique to Christmas, from having those with them who love them and wish them well”.

However, William will not be happy to see one family member at the annual gathering, despite his dislike for him.

Previously, Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles shared that he is planning on attending his first ever Christmas, alongside his family – ex-wife and children – per the insistence of his mother.

Meanwhile, royal courtiers are afraid of what will ensue at the gathering as Prince William cannot even stand the presence of his step-sibling.

An insider shared that it was best to avoid mentioning Tom around William” adding that the future king “hates” his step-brother.

Palace sources expressed worry as to how they will manage the tricky situation and the tensions.

It is suspected that William may end up forming his own plans at the Anmer Hall wit Kate and her family. If Tom appears, he may end up spending more time at the rival party then the one being held in the Castle.