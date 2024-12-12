TikTok star Patrick Donley sparks frenzy with sarcastic POV videos

TikTok star Patrick Donley has recently sparked frenzy with his sarcastic POV videos about school and family.
Patrick is just a normal 16-year-old teenager who gained popularity among young people because of his POV videos which he weekly posts on TikTok.
Patrick was born in New York on May 28, 2008. He has one younger sibling who is also a rising TikTok star. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
Patrick, who launched his TikTok account in March 2023, started posting videos, mainly shorts which usually featured lip-sync entertaining videos. His account patrickkdonley garnered 557.3K followers. It only took him more than a year to attract over half a million fans from around the world
Patrick has a simple way of making videos which involves him sitting in front of his laptop and speaking with different voices.
One of his videos garnered 4M views where he took a hilarious dig at a friend group not liking someone. The video was posted on August 17 and the views had been increasing till now.
Another video had 4.2M views which also hinted at youngsters who love to stay up late.
Several of his followers agreed to his views with one wrote, “I am that person.”
Another mentioned, “I stay up in till 8:00 in the morning.”
Other interesting video which also received more than one million likes was about “making eye contact with the same person” in class.
The couple celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary today
Madison brown teases husband Caleb Brush in latest move
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval began dating after 'Vanderpump Rules' season 2 in 2014
Eminem was spotted filming on the set of 'Happy Gilmores 2' in November, sparking speculation
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' won Oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling'
Beyoncé keeps the show going by promoting 'A Cowboy Carter Christmas' just two days after her husband was accused of...