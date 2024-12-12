TikTok star Patrick Donley sparks frenzy with sarcastic POV videos

Patrick Donley known for posting relatable content on social media platforms

TikTok star Patrick Donley has recently sparked frenzy with his sarcastic POV videos about school and family.

Patrick is just a normal 16-year-old teenager who gained popularity among young people because of his POV videos which he weekly posts on TikTok.

Patrick’s bio

Patrick was born in New York on May 28, 2008. He has one younger sibling who is also a rising TikTok star. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Patrick Donley's TikTok journey

Patrick, who launched his TikTok account in March 2023, started posting videos, mainly shorts which usually featured lip-sync entertaining videos. His account patrickkdonley garnered 557.3K followers. It only took him more than a year to attract over half a million fans from around the world

Patrick Donley focuses on school and family content

Patrick has a simple way of making videos which involves him sitting in front of his laptop and speaking with different voices.

One of his videos garnered 4M views where he took a hilarious dig at a friend group not liking someone. The video was posted on August 17 and the views had been increasing till now.

Another video had 4.2M views which also hinted at youngsters who love to stay up late.

Several of his followers agreed to his views with one wrote, “I am that person.”

Another mentioned, “I stay up in till 8:00 in the morning.”

Other interesting video which also received more than one million likes was about “making eye contact with the same person” in class.



