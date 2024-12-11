Queen Camilla jokes about health as Prince William reveals Kate's plans

Queen Camilla, who broke the cover to attend the Royal Voluntary Service's "Festive Spread" Christmas lunch on Wednesday, has cracked a joke while giving a new three-word update regarding her health.

The 77-year-old Queen Camilla appeared to be in high spirits as she spoke to lunch club volunteers, charity members and celebrity supporters and even flambed a Christmas pudding in London.

During the event, Camilla was asked how she was doing after having to pull out of several royal engagements over the past month due to pneumonia.

In just three words, she told RVS volunteers Felicity Kendal and Elaine Paige jokingly: "I'm still standing."

Camilla spoke with guests and wished each table at the lunch "Happy Christmas" before moving on to the next, sitting down at three in total.

The Queen and the rest of the guests were treated to a festive lunch. She was also presented with a large 10kg Christmas pudding, which was laid out on a plate in the front of the hall at the Amadeus.

The Queen quipped to guests: "Hold onto your hair!"

Catherine Johnstone, CEO of the charity, praised Camilla in a short speech before telling her: "I am going to do the lighting, you're going to do the pouring. You pour as much as you would like, and I'll do the honours."

The Queen looked concentrated as she kept pouring the brandy saying "right... right..." as she was given directions, which sparked laughter in the room.

Before sending the Christmas pudding up in flames, Ms Johnstone told the Queen: "I think it would be very sensible if ma'am could just stand back a bit."

The Queen also gave a short speech, saying: "Thank you all for all you do for the community. As I alwasy say, this country would collapse without you. I am eternally grateful for everything you do."