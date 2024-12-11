Kylie Jenner celebrates film premiere at cosy date with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been together for more than a year

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet look every bit in love as they were spotted getting cosy at the afterparty following the premiere of A Complete Unknown.

Although the Kardashians star did not walk the red carpet at the premiere, the lovebirds celebrated the screening at Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, December 10th, in Los Angeles.

The Wonka star and Kylie were seen being “pretty affectionate with each other” as she arrived at the afterparty with her mom Kris Jenner.

According to the guests at the gathering, the socialite sat on Timothee’s lap, wrapping her arm around his shoulders and they locked their lips.

The couple was seen getting cosy as they stayed close to each other throughout the night, and exited the event together, holding hands.

The couple has been linked together since April 2023 but they mostly keep their relationship out of the public’s eye.

This comes after Kylie showed support of her boyfriend at the London premiere of the Ladybird actor's new movie a week earlier.

A source has previously told People Magazine that "Everyone loves them together. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."