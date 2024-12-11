Sarah Ferguson could reveal more secrets than Prince Andrew amid Royal tensions

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have remained notably close since their 1996 divorce, a relationship that continues to draw public interest, particularly due to their shared living arrangements.



Despite controversies surrounding Andrew's retreat from public life after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview addressing his association with Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah has stood by her ex-husband.

When in the UK, Sarah resides with Andrew at Royal Lodge, a Grade II-listed mansion in Windsor with 30 rooms. This arrangement has sparked tensions, as King Charles reportedly prefers Andrew to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting Andrew faced financial strain after the King ceased the £1 million annual allowance he had previously received from the late Queen. Despite this, insiders claim King Charles has personally covered some of Andrew's expenses.

Royal commentators suggest the Duke of York's firm stance on remaining at Royal Lodge stems from his lease being with the Crown Estate rather than the King. Meanwhile, speculation has arisen about Andrew potentially penning a tell-all memoir akin to Prince Harry's Spare.

However, royal author Andrew Lownie believes it is unlikely Andrew would divulge sensitive royal details, despite the unparalleled insights he could offer.

This unique dynamic between Sarah, Andrew, and the monarchy continues to attract significant attention, blending loyalty, controversy, and royal intrigue.

"There have long been rumours that Andrew might write a book, and various collaborators have been suggested, but I think it is very unlikely. Andrew is loyal to the institution and knows it would impact his daughters and their position within the Royal Family," Lownie told the Mail Online.

However, Sarah might be more likely to spill the beans, the author claimed, making her the true "threat" to the Royal Family. "Yes he knows a lot but I doubt he would ever talk. He's told them all to Fergie and she's the real threat which is why the family are keen to keep her on side," the expert said.

Ensuring Sarah Ferguson has a stable residence may play a role in maintaining amicable relations between her and the Royal Family. As the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are ninth and 11th in line to the throne, her connection to the monarchy remains significant.

Sarah has often spoken about her bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as "more mother than mother-in-law" and her "greatest mentor." Reflecting on her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah shared in a 2007 interview with Harper's Bazaar that when the Queen asked her what she wanted following the split, she replied, "Friendship, not money." This response highlights her enduring respect and affection for the late monarch.

"When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement. But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend' — not fight her nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy.' I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work," Fergie explained.



