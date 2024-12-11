Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's frequent meetings sparks controversy

Ben Affleck 'leaning' towards Jennifer Garner after divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Following split with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been spotted frequently with ex-partner Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, who filed for divorce with Affleck due to 'irreconcilable differences', stepped away from the relationship silently.

However, her former husband has been provoking controversy after being snapped spending time his ex-wife Garner.

The former couple spent the Thanksgiving weekend together with their three children.

Their latest meeting initiated rumours suggesting that the duo might be looking to rekindle their love. But the truth is, the two are just splitting time with the kids.

One of the sources informed Page Six, "Ben has been leaning on [Jen] since his split from JLo. She tries to just listen and not offer too much advice, but she knows him better than anyone and he respects her." ⁠

Jennifer have even asked Ben to spend Christmas together too for the sake of children.

"Jen and Ben typically split their time with the kids over the holidays but Jen offered to spend Christmas all together with Ben if he would like.”

Not just that , the informant further explained that the upcoming holiday season holds a special place in the heart of Deadpool & Wolverine actress which is why she would love to spend every inch of it with family.

“Christmas is one of Jen’s favourite holidays and she would love for the family to be together as often as possible for these occasions."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005. The two parted their ways in 2015.