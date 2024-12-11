Jay-Z's ex-protégé Foxy Brown breaks social media silence after rape lawsuit

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000s

Jay-Z’s former protégé Foxy Brown has raised eyebrows with cryptic posts on social media shortly after explosive allegations surfaced against the hip hop mogul.

The rapper took to her Instagram Stories Monday, December 9, featuring the words “WOW” and “WAIT” alongside a shocked face emoji, followed by a cold face emoji, as reported by Daily Mail.

While she did not name names or provide context, the timing coincided with a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Brown, 46, who famously worked with Jay-Z, 55, on hits like 1996’s “I’ll Be,” has previously shown unwavering support for the Roc Nation founder. In October, she took to social media to dismiss rumors about an NDA regarding her connection to the 24-time Grammy winner, saying, “Ain’t a MF alive could stop my story. NDA on my s**t gon’ run 100 mill.” She further defended Jay-Z, writing, “Y’all want me to be anti-Hov so bad. FOH.”

The lawsuit, filed Sunday, accuses Jay-Z and Combs of assaulting the teen at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. Jay-Z denied the allegations, calling them a “blackmail” attempt by attorney Tony Buzbee and adding, “I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Combs’ legal team has also denied the claims, labeling them a “shameless publicity [stunt].” Meanwhile, Combs remains in custody, facing separate sex trafficking charges.