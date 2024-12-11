Lisa Kudrow reveals Matthew Perry was ‘excited’ about future prior to death

Lisa Kudrow says Matthew Perry died 'happy'

Lisa Kudrow shared heartbreaking reaction to Matthew Perry’s death, who passed away from drug overdose last year in October.

The Comeback star discussed the loss during her appearance at Dinner’s On Me podcast latest episode on December 10, where she promoted her new TV series, No Good Deed.

The Friends alum revealed that she and Perry had conversation on death days before his passing yet, nothing could’ve prepared her and rest of the co-actors against the heartbreak.

The Easy A actress explained: “It shook us up, I have to say.”

“I mean, he said, ‘It won't be a surprise, but it will be a shock."

The Emmy Award winner admitted that her late friend “was happy and excited about what's happening next.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 61-year-old artist reflected on the Friends 25th anniversary reunion, which marked the first time the cast got together in a decade.

“Just us at someone's house and had dinner and didn't miss a beat.” Kudrow said.

For the unknown, Lisa Kudrow is staring in No Good Deed which is a dark comedy slated to be released on December 12, 2024.