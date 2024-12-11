Sabrina Carpenter stuns onlooker with mesmerising appearance in NYC

Sabrina Carpenter recently set the fashion bar high during her public appearance in New York City amidst speculations about her split with Barry Keoghan.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old singer was spotted outside the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in NYC.

For the outing, Sabrina donned a stylish short mini peplum blazer, which she accessorised with a matching black purse and heels.

During her public sighting, the Espresso hitmaker appeared unbothered by the breakup rumours surrounding her and Barry.

Notably, she was seen smiling and waving to fans in the Big Apple.

Sabrina's sighting came after a few reports claimed that the Irish actor cheated the singer with influencer Breckie Hill.

Following these reports, Barry broke his silence about leaving social media, stating, "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them," the father-of-one added.

Sabrina and Barry initially sparked split rumours after an insider confirmed to People that the two had decided to part ways after spending a year as a couple.

However, the two have not responded to the breakup reports yet.