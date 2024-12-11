Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds speaks out about movie’s uncertain journey

Ryan Reynolds, American actor who is called the man who brought the comedy action movie Deadpool to life, does not believe in sugarcoating situations as he recently talked about movies' uncertainty.

Super hit movies Deadpool and Wolverine which starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ruled the box office as those movies became the one of the biggest hits of 2024 ever since its release in July.

Fans of these two movies are eagerly waiting and bubbling over with excitement to get more updates on the series.

The 48-year-old star decided to step in to share thoughts on playing beloved character and how his professional and personal life has been treating him.

During his recent chitchat with Actors on Actors, the Red Notice star shared, "I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."

The hit star further went on explaining how his tough and tense work schedule sometimes knocks him down while managing married life with Blake Lively and four kids.

"I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something, and I missed it," Ryan Reynolds continued.