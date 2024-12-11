Princess Eugenie issues delightful life update amid Beatrice’s pregnancy

Princess Eugenie released new photos with a meaningful statement on social media.

The Princess of York, who is the director at Hauser & Wirth - Contemporary & Modern Art Gallery throughout 2025, showcased the beautiful collection of renowned French painter Claude Monet at The Courtauld Institute of Art.

While sharing mesmerising photos of the great artist's work, Eugenie wrote, "Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art."

She added, "As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art & a director at @hauserwirth - throughout 2025 I hope to share more of that part of my world with you. Starting with Monet and London: views of the Thames at the @courtauld Gallery"

Speaking of Monet. the Princess of York said that he was "fascinated by the light and smog of London as it became an industrial city at the turn of the 20th century."

Eugenie shared that the painter visited the city three times in order to paint some of his most remarkable impressionist paintings, "Charing Cross Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Houses of Parliament."

Prince Andrew's daughter concluded, "I couldn’t get over the way he captured light on the water. The seriality of the work is almost like he’s taking photographs just like how we would in 2024 but his being in 1899."

Eugenie issued her delightful life update amid her sister Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy.

For the unversed, on October 1, the royal family announced that Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together.

The couple is "expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."