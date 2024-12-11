Adam Sandler teases ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ release date as shooting wraps

Adam Sandler hints at possible releade date for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler dropped hints on when the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 will be released.

During a guest appearance on the Dan Patrick Show in an episode that aired on Friday, the actor and comedian revealed that the Happy Gilmore sequel will hit the theatres in July 2025.

"I don’t know 100 per cent, but I think around July. Not July 4th, but we’re trying to get it done in time for July," Sandler, 58, replied when Patrick asked him when the film might be available to stream.

"You never know what’s going to happen. We’re just finishing today — it’s the last day," he added, revealing that the shooting for the second instalment has been wrapped up.

In addition to the side scoop on the release date and film shooting conclusion, Sandler also opened up about Eminem’s cameo appearances to be featured in the film.

"Eminem was cool. He came by, and he was great," the Grown Ups alum shared. "I know Eminem for a long time, and he’s a great guy. He came in and was funny as hell. I think we just hung out a day with Eminem, and he just shot and shot, and it was insane."

Fans will finally be got to see Happy Gilmore 2, for which they have been eagerly waiting since Universal released Happy Gilmore on February 16, 1996.