Ariana Grande reflects working with ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo: ‘surreal’

Ariana Grande got candid about her experience working alongside Cynthia Erivo in newly-released movie, Wicked.
Reflecting on her experience with Erivo in the recent The Hollywood Reporter interview, the 7 Rings singer shared she was really grateful for it.
“It’s certainly not something that you expect. It’s just so surreal and I just feel so deeply grateful,” she told the outlet.
“We were doing our best, Cynthia and I both, just to stay present in the work with each other,” the Thank U, Next crooner explained.
The 31-year-old artist further shared that it was hard for her to express in words how honoured and thankful she feels for her friendship with Erivo.
“I just feel so proud and grateful as a friend, as a partner in this, with Cynthia and as a literal citizen of Oz, everyone poured their entire hearts into this and every single detail, every layer of it is felt,” she said.
The two-time Grammy Award winner went on to describe her feelings for getting the opportunity to play the iconic role.
“We were just very immersed in the work and I was so grateful to have the chance to do the work and I was so excited to do [it] every single day.”
The interview shortly came after Grande received Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in motion picture. Her co-star Erivo also received nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture.
Wicked was released in theatres on November 22nd, 2024.
Actress Barbra Streisand is another Malibu resident who was reported to be safe
Travis Kelce details his thoughts about Taylor Swift’s ‘insane’ Eras Tour
Jay-Z's fellow rapper opens up about his ongoing assault legal battle
Jen Shah's luxurious lifestyle reflects her net worth
Sarah has stood by her ex-husband even after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox split following baby announcement