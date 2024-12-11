Ariana Grande reflects working with ‘Wicked’ costar Cynthia Erivo: ‘surreal’

Ariana Grande expresses her deep gratitude for her co-star Cynthia Erivo in a recent interview

Ariana Grande got candid about her experience working alongside Cynthia Erivo in newly-released movie, Wicked.

Reflecting on her experience with Erivo in the recent The Hollywood Reporter interview, the 7 Rings singer shared she was really grateful for it.

“It’s certainly not something that you expect. It’s just so surreal and I just feel so deeply grateful,” she told the outlet.

“We were doing our best, Cynthia and I both, just to stay present in the work with each other,” the Thank U, Next crooner explained.

The 31-year-old artist further shared that it was hard for her to express in words how honoured and thankful she feels for her friendship with Erivo.

“I just feel so proud and grateful as a friend, as a partner in this, with Cynthia and as a literal citizen of Oz, everyone poured their entire hearts into this and every single detail, every layer of it is felt,” she said.

The two-time Grammy Award winner went on to describe her feelings for getting the opportunity to play the iconic role.

“We were just very immersed in the work and I was so grateful to have the chance to do the work and I was so excited to do [it] every single day.”

The interview shortly came after Grande received Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in motion picture. Her co-star Erivo also received nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture.

Wicked was released in theatres on November 22nd, 2024.