Madonna, Akeem Morris' romance heats up with latest NYC outing

Madonna and Akeem Morris stoked even more romance rumours while strolling casually around New York City on weekend.

The 66-year-old Queen of pop was spotted walking side by side with the 28-year-old soccer player, who was dressed in a coat and hooded sweatshirt, despite the extremely chilly temperature.

Months after they initially fueled relationship rumours, the Vogue singer and her purported beau were spotted together again.

When the pop star shared pictures of the two of them cuddling in July, Morris and the singer of Material Girl became romantically involved.

Then, in August, Madonna posted a picture of herself with Morris sitting behind her, grinning, and apparently without a shirt on.

“Hot Fun in The Summer Time………,” the singer captioned the steamy pic.

Morris also went to Italy with the mother of six to celebrate her 66th birthday. They were spotted strolling through Portofino together, holding hands.

More recently, in September, Madonna and Morris went to a football match in London.

The actress from Evita posted a slew of pictures from her vacation to the UK at the time, including pictures of herself with her purported new partner.

“London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price! Go Chelsea !,” the Next Best Thing star captioned the post.

One picture shows Madonna and Morris sitting in the fans at Stamford Bridge stadium during a Chelsea F.C. football match, smiling for a selfie.

In a different picture, Madonna took Morris' arm as they left the stadium together.

Prior to her romance with Morris, Madonna was linked to boxing coach Josh Popper.