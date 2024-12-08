Jennifer Garner brings Ben Affleck cosy surprise amid divorce proceedings

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck stay on good terms despite divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to lean on each other during the holiday season as she stopped by his house on the weekend.

The 52-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the Gone Girl star’s home in Los Angeles with three bags labelled “fresh hot bagels.”

The 13 Going on 30 star then went out for a drive with Affleck through the Brentwood neighbourhood.

The former couple enjoyed the cold winter breeze with the windows down before coming back to the Batman actor’s residence.

Garner was seen sporting a light blue sweater and jeans for the outing.

This sighting comes after the pair celebrated Thanksgiving together at a homeless shelter along with their children.

Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005-2018, share three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, who they co-parent.

For the celebration, the former partners came together to volunteer with Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people in downtown Los Angeles during the non-profit organization's annual Thanksgiving brunch.

According to reports, the parents of three will be reuniting to celebrate Christmas by their children’s side.