Liam Payne fans weep on singer's 'tearful' song as it reenters U.K. charts

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles attend Liam Payne's funeral in Wolverhampton

Liam Payne’s sudden demise left a deep shock for fans as they are still in a state of denial.

Payne passed away on October 16 after falling down the balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

As the Christmas season comes near, fans are weeping his death even more as one of his poignant songs have resurfaced on the U.K. charts.

The 31-year-old singer’s 2019 song debuted at No. 81 on the 'Official Singles Downloads' chart. Meanwhile, it stood on No. 98 on the 'Official Singles Sales' chart.

The comeback of the song All I Want (For Christmas) has been making Payne’s followers miss him as they say, ‘great talent has gone away too soon.’

Liam’s admirers are remembering him with the song saying: "It would be first Christmas without you. Rest in peace our angel Payno and thank you. We all miss you so much.”

Meanwhile, another one wrote under the video of the official song: “I will never understand why his solo career did not take off as well as the other members of 1D. His voice is beautiful."

"This song should be number one for Christmas this year 2024 ..RIP Liam”, added one more fan.

The Teardrops singer’s funeral took place on November 20 in his hometown, Wolverhampton.

His cremation service brought all the former One Direction band mates including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson together, after nine years.