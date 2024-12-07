Harry Styles attempt to buy new home 'fails'

'Watermelon Sugar' singer exempts new house deal for bizarre reason

Grammy Award winner Harry Styles once tried to buy a new house but his attempt kind of failed.

He visited the place, but eventually stepped back from locking a deal after being afraid.

Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver appeared on The Graham Norton Show on December 6 that aired on BBC. During the chat, the host tried confirming with the chef if Styles got frightened in his home.

To which Oliver replied saying, “Sort of, yes.”

He recalled the incident that took place 'many years ago', when Sign of the Times artist was trying to buy a new home for himself.

“He was looking for a house, many years ago, and looked around our house, when we use to live in Primrose Hill.”

James admitted that his daughter were Harry’s biggest fans to an extent that they had a life-sized version of him in one of the rooms of the residence.

“I thought, ‘Well, fill your boots, have a look around, see if you like [the flat].”

“And he went around, but obviously in the room that he went in with this big thing [the cardboard cutout’... we had the baby monitor, and we could see that he just [jumps back in surprise].”

The former One Direction band member, who was completely unaware of his fan following among the chef’s daughters, got scared. “He probably thought it was a mirror”, added Oliver.

At last, when Graham asked if the 30-year-old singer made an offer to buy the house after the visit, the 49-year-old cookbook author jokingly stated: “No, he wasn’t interested.”

