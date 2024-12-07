Anne Hathaway talks about her growth over the last 20 years: 'There’s been...'

Anne Hathaway to feature in Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' next

Oscar winning actress Anne Hathaway, who has spent decades in the entertainment industry, has spoken about her journey over the years.

Hathaway has contributed a major part in showbiz by giving multiple hits including Les Miserables, The Intern, The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs and many more.

She is widely known for playing the ‘Catwoman’ in DC’s The Dark Knight Rises.

The actress, while talking about her career, admitted that she was not confident at all in her 20s. However, Anne believes her character and personality developed over the years.

"I just didn’t have any confidence. And I think that there’s been so much growth.”

“There’s been so much character development that’s happened since then for me in all aspects of my life”, the Interstellar star informed WWD.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old actress also explained how she loves going and back forth from big-budget Hollywood films and independent movies.

According to Anne, 42, acting is an unusual job that people sign up for, but she is still grateful for it.

Anne Hathaway recently appeared in a romantic-comedy flick The Idea of You starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine. The film was an adaptation of author Robin Lee’s novel of the same name.