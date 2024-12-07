Lizzo emerges victorious after long legal battle

Lizzo's lawsuit was dismissed by judge in Los Angeles.

Lizzo has prevailed in a lawsuit filed by her ex-stylist, who accused the singer of racial and sexual harassment—allegations she has denied.

On Monday, BBC News reported that a judge in Los Angeles ruled in the singer’s favour and declared that the wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels cannot sue the four time Grammy winner as an individual since her official employers were her touring and payroll companies.

However, the lawsuit will proceed against her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

It was also reported that several of Asha’s allegations were dismissed by the judge due to

The Good as Hell hitmaker responded to these claims by dismissing them and saying, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

The stylist alleged that the 36-year-old singer had created an "unsafe work environment."

A spokesperson for the Juice singer labeled the case as an “absurd publicity stunt,” while her lawyers called Asha a "disgruntled" ex employee who has made meritless claims against her.