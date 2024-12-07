Kate Middleton makes emotional confession about cancer: 'challenging'

Princess Kate made rare remarks about her cancer battle during her headline-making Christmas Carol Concert.

Catherine hosted her yearly Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

It was Kate's first big event after she completed her chemotherapy. To extend support to the Princess, key royal figures, including Duchess Sophie, Prince Beatrice, and others, made their appearance at the Service.

Moreover, the future Queen was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Notably, in conversation with the singer Paloma Faith, the Princess addressed her challenging cancer battle.

Upon asking about her health and difficult year, Kate said, "I didn't know this year was going to be the year that I just had."

Paloma responded, "The unplanned."

The Princess of Wales nodded her head and said, "The unplanned. Exactly." She continued, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

It is important to mention that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months.

In September, the Princess revealed that she completed her treatment and is now focusing on remaining cancer-free.