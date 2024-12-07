Nicole Kidman reveals 'acting' regret that nearly derailed her rise to stardom

Nicole Kidman reflects on early acting regret in her career

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on an early acting regret as she opens up about her career.

The American-Australian actress, who was previously honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award, confessed that she deeply regretted turning down the opportunity to work with acclaimed director Jane Campion ahead of her stardom.

During an exclusive interview with W Magazine, Kidman revealed, "(Her weekend drama school) did the Tennessee Williams play Sweet Bird of Youth. I was playing the Princess (an older, once famous actor who is involved with a young gigolo), and I had no understanding of what the actual text meant.”

She further went on to add, "The director Jane Campion came and sat in the back of that little theatre and then cast me in one of her student films. But I didn't do it - I didn't want to wear a shower cap in the film and not look pretty... (It is a) huge regret. What a big regret!"

Despite her turning down the offer early on in her career, the 57-year-old later collaborated with the director on 1996’s The Portrait of a Lady as well as the 2017 mini-series Top of the Lake: China Girl.

It was after their power-collaboration that The Piano filmmaker bagged an Academy Award for being the Best Director in 2022 for his masterpiece The Power of the Dog.