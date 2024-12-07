Olivia Rodrigo gets real about 'self-criticism' on Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her concert film

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her concert film, admitting she tried not to be too hard on herself while watching it.

The 21-year-old actress, who recently embarked on her Guts World Tour in February earlier this year, opened up to Billboard about watching her film from the audience’s perspective for the very first time.

She told the outlet, "I was trying not to be too critical the whole time. I'm just like, 'Be nice to yourself.' It's really weird because I know that show like the back of my hand. I've done it so many times," she said at Billboard's 2024 Live Music Summit. "Watching it I was like, 'Why are you so nervous? You got it, girl. You got it.'"

In response to a question inquiring about her concert film, the Drivers License singer replied, "I was working out so much on tour and I watched things back, I was like, 'Yeah, I got muscles in my arms for the first time in my life.' That was surprising."

On professional front, the Good 4 U singer previously took a brief hiatus from her world tour back in October, confirming that it is slated to resume in March 2025.

For the unversed, Rodrigo recorded two of her highly-acclaimed Los Angeles shows in August for the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film.