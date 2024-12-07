Ryan Reynolds reacts to trolls over 'Deadpool & Wolverine' performance

Ryan Reynolds recently responded to online trolls who criticised his performance in the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to reports, the 48-year-old actor addressed a critique on his X handle that mocked his pairing with Andrew Garfield in Variety's annual Actors on Actors feature list.

For the unversed, Variety’s annual Actors on Actors feature includes multiple pairs of actors engaging in intimate one-on-one discussions about their acting craft and work.

On December 6, a user on X shared a post that compared the two actors, writing, "Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father whose wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool."

In response, Ryan defended the art of comedy acting, stating, "Correct. Andrew’s a genius. He and Florence are magic together in WE LIVE IN TIME."

"They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes, I am Deadpool, BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy," the father-of-four lashed out.

Moreover, the Red Notice actor emphasised the challenges of acting and wrote, "Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to SEE that it’s difficult, which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective."

Reportedly, the admin of the page has since deleted the post from X.

This heated exchange occurred following the release of Ryan’s film Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he portrayed the animated character Deadpool.