Angelina Jolie accused of using kids to hurt ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is seemingly playing mind games with her former partner, Brad Pitt, by involving their six children.

An insider recently revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Fight Club star is feeling sad about being distanced from his kids, especially during this holiday season, and is trying his best to stay calm in this tough situation.

According to the source, Angelina deliberately plans strategies to upset her ex-husband.

The tipster added, “It was very hard for Brad to see photos of Knox with Angelina on the red carpet because he hardly gets to see him.”

“He’s proud of Knox and has no issue with him getting out there and making a name for himself, but he can’t help but feel it’s all very calculated by Angelina to mess with him,” the insider stated.

The tipster further elaborated that every year, “She pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays that’s so obviously aimed at hurting him.”

These revelations came after a few reports claimed that Brad is urging his six children to visit him for his 61st birthday.

The insider shared with the Daily Mail, "Brad loves his kids, and it would mean the world to him to have them spend his special day with him."

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina share six children named Maddox [23], Pax [21], Zahara [19], Shiloh [18], and the 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

It is pertinent to note that the two have been involved in a legal battle over custody of their kids since they split in 2019.