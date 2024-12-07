Princess Eugenie snubs Kate Middleton to please Prince Harry

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie missed Kate Middleton's event on Friday evening following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move.

The Princess of York, who spends her time between Portugal and the UK, has seemingly snubbed Kate's event following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps.

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter has reportedly been abroad for the "Together At Christmas" carol concert, although this has not been confirmed.

Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, works in Portugal for property developer Michael Meldman's Discovery Land Company.

Other royals who missed the Christmas concert were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, both of whom have been locked in a rift with the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2020.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have remained close with Princess Eugenie, 34, who visited the Sussexes in California in 2022. The Princess even featured in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

They moved to California that year, and are now understood to have bought a holiday home in Portugal to create closer ties to the UK.

Harry and Meghan have recently purchased a £3.6million villa near Princess Eugenie’s residence. The property is not yet ready for use and will only ever be used as a holiday home.

The villa in Portugal, according to insiders, is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet."

An insider told The Express: “It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets.”

However, the Sussexes, who relocated to the US after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, are still enjoying life in the affluent coastal community of Montecito.