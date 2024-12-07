Barry Keoghan finds ‘best version of himself’ after Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan often make appearances at Sabrina Carpenter's concert amid her Short n' Sweet tour

Barry Keoghan has emerged as the best version of himself following his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter.

A few days after the Saltburn star and Espresso hitmaker decided to part ways to focus on their respective careers.

A source told People that the Irish actor is doing good after the split.

"He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date," the insider shared, adding that the actor, who is set to appear alongside Cillian Murphy in an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, has found resilience amid a challenging situation.

"He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to get to where he is now," the source continued. "He worked hard to get here and remains focused – and though he and Sabrina are on a break – that isn’t setting him back in any way – he has a lot of fortitude."

The former couple sparked romance rumours in December 2023, dating on and off for about a year before deciding to take a break.

The insider also noted that throughout their relationship, Keoghan, 32, supported the Please Please Please chart-topper, often attending her concerts while balancing his duties as a father to his two-year-old son, Brando.

The latest update came after a previous source revealed that the Batman actor and Short n' Sweet singer are going their separate ways.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the source says of Keoghan and Carpenter.