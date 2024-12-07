Kim Kardashian breaks foot ahead of holidays

Kim Kardashian breaks foot before holidays

Kim Kardashian’s no good for the holidays.

The celebrity took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she’s recovering from a broken foot just in time for the holiday season.

The SKIMS founder shared a photo of her foot in a medical boot alongside a pair of crutches, captioning it with “FML” and an angry emoji.

She also added Fergie’s song Clumsy to the post.

kimkardashian/Instagram

While Kardashian, 44, didn’t disclose how the injury happened or how long her recovery will take, fans speculated it could be linked to her recent activity.

Earlier in the week, she was spotted riding an e-bike in heels.

The fashion mogul has been celebrating her son Saint’s milestones lately.

On Thursday, Kardashian honored Saint’s 9th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos of the duo cuddling.

“My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics,” she wrote.

“I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you.”

Kardashian shares Saint, along with her three other children, with ex-husband Kanye West.