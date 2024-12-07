Barry Keoghan shares heated snaps amid rumors of cheating on ex Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan shares selfies after Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan is getting bold.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a series of thirst traps amid rumors surrounding his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter and allegations of infidelity.

In the first snap, the Saltburn actor flexed his muscles in what appeared to be a gym locker room, donning a green tank top, black pants, and a matching belt. He accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a large ring and topped the photo with a flexed arm emoji.

The second photo showed Keoghan wearing a biker’s helmet, hinting at a movie set location with the addition of director’s clapper and camera emojis.

The third picture featured the Irish actor smiling while showing off his blond hair.

Barry Keoghan/Instagram

The post follows reports of Keoghan, 25, and Carpenter, 25, ending their year-long relationship. Sources told People that the couple recently decided to take a break.

“They are both young and career-focused,” an insider shared.

The split comes months after rumors of their on-again, off-again relationship surfaced.

Allegations of infidelity began circulating online after gossip account DeuxMoi shared a blind item suggesting Keoghan had been unfaithful.

Fans speculated the claims involved influencer Breckie Hill, who fits the description provided in the post, including being a blond Los Angeles resident with a significant TikTok following.