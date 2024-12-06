Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump step up to help Drew Taggart with proposal

Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca got engaged on Sunday

Chainsmokers' musician Drew Taggart planned a surprise proposal for his ladylove Marianne Fonseca.

The model was called at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles to meet her bestie Ivanka Trump.

Inside the celeb favourite spot, her fiancé was waiting amid a sea of roses.

An inside source told Page Six, Trump “played the ultimate wingwoman, orchestrating the dinner” and keeping the surprise a secret.

Fonseca’s pal joined heads with Taggart and pulled a prank on her, as she shared on Instagram, “The truth is [Trump] invited me to a girls dinner with her, but when I got there, it was my love . . . You guys got me so good.”

However, Trump was not the only one behind the plan but Hailey Bieber also played a huge part.

“In addition to Ivanka orchestrating a clever girls night diversion, Drew enlisted the help of Marianne’s inner circle to make the engagement unforgettable,” revealed the source.

“When it came to selecting the perfect ring — a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond — Drew asked what Marianne wanted . . . The decision for the elongated stone came from Marianne’s good friend Hailey Bieber.”

This comes after the beauty mogul upgraded her own wedding ring last summer.

Bieber traded her oval-cut diamond that she got at the time of engagement in 2018, for a “one carat bigger” and elongated gem.