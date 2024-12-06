Teddi Mellencamp takes big step in life after splitting from ex-husband Edwin Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about current life update after divorce with Edwin Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp, American television influencer, has decided to take another step in her relationship with Kyle Richards as they are now living together.

The 43-year-old reality star has made a decision to live with her former co-star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after heartbreaking split from her husband Edwin Arroyave.

During her recent podcast Diamonds in the Rough, Teddi shared: "I live at Kyle’s. I saw you filmed in the glam room … that’s my bedroom now, b****! “It’s so cosy."

"Thankfully, Kyle has let me do that. This is how you know there are real friendships to be made [on reality TV]. I was like, ‘Am I gonna get a place to live?’ I just zip on over, it’s close, easy. She cooks. Sometimes. We’re just starting. We’re newly into it.," she continued.

"It does work out well for the kids — we’re right around the corner and everything’s on a calendar. They know exactly when I come and go and vice versa."

The Tv star also said that there is no set schedule for when she and former husband will spend their time with the kids.

She concluded with: "[The kids] know that we are separated, filed for divorce. I’m nesting."