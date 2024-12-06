Barry Keoghan stuns fans with 'drastic' change amid Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan transforms his appearance after tragic Sabrina Carpenter split

Barry Keoghan transformed his appearance shortly after ending things with Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Crime 101, has unveiled a bleach blonds hair transformation.

DailyMail has exclusively revealed new filming pictures, offering a rare glimpse into the actor's new look.

In the photos obtained from the set of his new film, Keoghan was spotted wearing a pink jacket alongside a similar-coloured helmet.

Apart from Keoghan, the film also stars Halle Berry, Corey Hawkins, and Monica Barbaro.

In other news, Keoghan previously confirmed his cameo as the joker in 2022's The Batman.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Irish actor explained, "It's a big one, but I am going to say that, if the opportunity came about, yes, I'd love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it.

"But I have not been contacted, I've not heard anything."

This comes on the heels of his fallout with the Please Please Please singer after he was accused of cheating on Sabrina with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

For the unversed, the former lovebirds, who collaborated on the 26-year-old's hit music video, called it quits after a year of dating.