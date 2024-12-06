Prince William to join Donald Trump at Notre-Dame reopening ceremony

Prince William is set to travel to France shortly after joining Princess Kate at the Together at Christmas carol service this evening.



On Saturday, the Prince of Wales will represent the United Kingdom at the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, a significant event marking more than five years since the iconic landmark was ravaged by fire.

Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William's attendance at the historic occasion.

They said: "The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

"His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty's Government on behalf of the United Kingdom."

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended invitations to numerous world leaders for the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral, with many high-profile figures confirming their attendance. Among them is Prince William, who will represent the United Kingdom at this historic event in Paris on Saturday.

The ceremony will bring together international dignitaries, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who accepted President Macron's invitation to mark the iconic landmark’s return over five years after it was severely damaged by fire.

Prince William’s trip to Paris follows his participation in the Together at Christmas carol service on Friday evening, where he joined Princess Kate in celebrating the festive season.

This visit will be the Prince of Wales’ first return to the French capital since 2017, when he and Princess Kate embarked on a two-day official tour.

The Princess of Wales, however, will not accompany him to Paris this time. Kate has focused on her recovery after completing preventive chemotherapy treatment in September, following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

While she has not taken part in international engagements in 2024, Prince William has hinted that the couple may undertake an overseas tour in the coming year.