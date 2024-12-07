Kylie Jenner let the cat out of bag amidst Christmas celebrations

The beauty mogul gave a sneak peek into her holiday prep with her two kids

Kylie Jenner is unveiling a long-held secret about her Christmas decorations.

Ahead of the festive season, the reality star, 27, owner took to Instagram Thursday, December 5, to share behind-the-scenes of her holiday preparations.

The video clip revealed that surprisingly, the mom of two doesn’t decorate her own Christmas tree; she hires someone to do it.

As per the post, she had utilised the services of Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to floral designer Jeff Leatham for this task.

Kris Jenner’s daughter thanked Jeff and his team for their amazing work while revealing that the holiday season is her favourite time of the year.

The video revealed the immaculate Christmas designs of the team, with her 6-year-old daughter Stormi, putting on an ornament on the tree and then posing next to it.

Not only that, but numerous giant-sized nutcrackers could also be seen lined up at the entrance of her home.

She captioned the post: “Favorite time of year. Thank you to my Christmas angels @JeffLeatham & team.'"

Kylie also posted a picture of her two-year-old son, Aire, and Stormi holding each other’s hands.

For the unversed, the beauty mogul, who is currently in relationship with Timothee Chalamet, shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.